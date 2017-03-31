Trump meets with manufacturing group
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is talking up his efforts to boost American manufacturing.
Trump met with the National Association of Manufacturers Friday at the White House to publicize a new survey from the group.
The survey found more than 93
NAM president Jay Timmons says the number is the highest in the quarterly survey's 20 years history — though only 420 manufacturers responded.
The president is set to sign a pair of executive orders later Friday aimed at cracking down on unfair trade practices.
Separate economic reports show that U.S. manufacturing is still emerging from a rough patch that lasted from late 2015 through most of 2016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Globe and Mail suspends Leah McLaren over breastfeeding column
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs