Woman arrested in UK attack investigation won't face charges
LONDON — British police say that a woman arrested in connection with the London attack near Parliament won't face any charges.
The 32-year-old woman was arrested last week on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts and had been on bail. Police said Friday in a statement that no further action would be taken against her.
Police continue to question a 30-year-old man arrested in Birmingham two days after Khalid Masood drove down Westminster Bridge on March 22, mowing down pedestrians, killing three. Masood then fatally stabbed a policeman in a courtyard on the grounds of Parliament.
Police say that British-born Masood was inspired by extremist ideology, but there's no evidence he had direct links to the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.
