Woman gets prison time for Jamaica lottery scam

ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal prosecutors say a 38-year-old Schenectady woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for a Jamaica-based lottery scam targeting elderly victims.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Kimberly Powell admitted she worked with her husband, Jeragh Powell, and others in Jamaica to mail fake lottery prize notifications to people around the country.

The mailing directed the victims to pay tens of thousands of dollars in "fees and taxes" to receive prize money and cars.

Prosecutors say the Powells received more than $65,000 from the victims and forwarded a large portion to their associates in Jamaica.