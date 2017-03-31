Yemeni officials say rebels detain 7 medical aid workers
A
A
Share via Email
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say Houthi rebels have detained seven local employees of the International Medical Corps, accusing them of spying for foreign intelligence.
They say Friday the Houthis raided a hotel the humanitarian group was using in Ibb province, taking the employees to a prison in the capital, Sanaa.
The rebels, from a Shiite sect based in the north, stormed south into the capital in late 2014, leading the president to flee several months later. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched an air and ground campaign to overthrown the rebels, but it's been unable to advance much from a southern foothold.
The war is in stalemate, and the U.N. says some 50,000 civilians have been killed or wounded.
The officials spoke anonymously as they weren't authorized to brief journalists.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Globe and Mail suspends Leah McLaren over breastfeeding column
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs