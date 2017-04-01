Dalai Lama recalls flight to India ahead of northeast trip

GAUHATI, India — Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has recalled his 1959 flight to India from Tibet ahead of a visit to northeast India's Arunachal Pradesh state despite objections by China, which considers it a disputed region.

The Dalai Lama said Saturday that he had no option but to escape Tibet in view of Chinese military action. He spoke at a function organized by an Indian newspaper in Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

He last visited Arunachal Pradesh in 2009. China protested that trip.