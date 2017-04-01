Evo Morales undergoes successful throat surgery in Cuba

HAVANA — Bolivian President Evo Morales underwent successful throat surgery in Cuba and must rest his voice for about a week, a government official said Saturday.

Bolivian presidential minister Rene Martinez, who accompanied the 57-year-old Morales to Cuba, told Telesur news service that the operation was an "absolute success."

"The conclusive results and the medical report fill us with satisfaction," he said.

Martinez said Bolivia's president is following the recommendations by the team of doctors who performed the operation. Officials have previously said the operation was to remove a nodule from his vocal chords.

"He is in the recovery room. There is a basic recommendation of strict compliance to completely rest the voice. In other words, he won't be able to speak during four to six days," Martinez said, adding that they still don't know when Morales would return to Bolivia.

Morales travelled to Cuba on Thursday for the surgery that was originally slated for April 8 but was later pushed forward. It's not clear if the operation took place on Friday or Saturday.