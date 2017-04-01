French candidate Macron focuses his attacks on Le Pen

PARIS — Three weeks before France's presidential election, independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has focused his attacks on Marine Le Pen, whom he described as his main opponent, and on her party, the far-right National Front, which he accused of being "the party of hatred."

Polls suggest Macron and far-right leader Le Pen are now the two top contenders in the presidential race. The two top vote-getters on April 23 compete in the runoff on May 7.

Speaking before thousands of followers in the southern city of Marseille, Macron vowed Saturday to "chase away" Le Pen's party "far from this campaign, far from the country" and with it "all those who make us so ashamed."