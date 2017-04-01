The Latest: Colombia: 112 killed after rivers overflow

BOGOTA — The Latest on the deadly river overflow in southern Colombia (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos says at least 112 people have been killed after intense rains triggered an avalanche of mud and water from overflowing rivers that swept through a small city.

Santos arrived at the disaster zone Saturday, warning the death toll could rise as the search for survivors continues.

The incident happened around midnight in Mocoa, a city of 350,000 located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.

A surgeon at the local hospital says he believes there are at least 300 people injured and that doctors are running out of blood.