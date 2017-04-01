Norway kicks off minke whale hunt as scant demand

COPENHAGEN — Norway on Saturday kicked off its annual six-month whale hunt season with a quota of 999 minke whales, up from 880 animals in 2016.

However, shares are never taken in whole because demand is scant — between 30 and 60 per cent of the quota in recent years — and the industry has seen its numbers decrease because of retiring whalers.

The International Whaling Commission imposed a commercial ban on whaling in 1986, but Norway objected.

Greenpeace called Norwegian whaling "a dying industry" and maintained it is wrong of Norway to violate international agreement