Norway minister: 2-state Mideast solution "under pressure"

COPENHAGEN — Norway's foreign minister says a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict "is under pressure" as he left Oslo for a visit to the Middle East.

Borge Brende says "only a two-state solution can lead to lasting peace between the parties."

He says "a sustainable Palestinian economy and well-functioning institutions are essential preconditions for the two-state solution."

Brende is meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.