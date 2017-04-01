Norway minister: 2-state Mideast solution "under pressure"
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Norway's foreign minister says a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict "is under pressure" as he left Oslo for a visit to the Middle East.
Borge Brende says "only a two-state solution can lead to lasting peace between the parties."
He says "a sustainable Palestinian economy and well-functioning institutions are essential preconditions for the two-state solution."
Brende is meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.
Norway, like
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Mooseheads on the brink of elimination after triple-OT loss to Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
-
Police in Nova Scotia warn of danger of replica handguns after arrest in Wal-Mart
-
Pilotless plane crash in northern Ontario leaves authorities baffled
-
Nova Scotia boy who bragged to police about stealing up to 50 cars gets jail time