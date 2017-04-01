Trump aide urges defeat of Michigan member of Freedom Caucus

WASHINGTON — A top aide to President Donald Trump is urging the primary defeat of a conservative House member from Michigan.

Saturday's tweet by White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. comes two days after Trump threatened conservative lawmakers who thwarted a House vote on health care legislation.

Scavino targeted congressman Justin Amash of Michigan, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus criticized by Trump. Scavino says in the tweet that Trump is bringing auto plants and jobs back to Michigan and calls Amash a "big liability."

Scavino ends the tweet by urging Trump supporters to defeat Amash in his next primary.