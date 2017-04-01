UK police appeal for info in hate crime attack on youth
LONDON — UK detectives are appealing for witnesses who might have seen a group of youths attack a teenage asylum-seeker in the London borough of Croydon.
The attack left the 17-year-old Iranian Kurd in serious but stable condition in a London hospital.
Detective Sergeant Kris Blamires said Saturday the victim was at a bus stop with two friends when approached by about eight youths. Blamires says the youths chased the 17-year-old upon learning that he was an asylum-seeker and delivered repeated blows to his head. The teen's friends managed to get away.
British police say hate crimes remain under-reported. London's police force has increased the number of specialist investigators by 30
