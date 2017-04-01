US House race offers insight into shifting Democratic Party

LOS ANGELES — The campaign for an open House seat in a strongly Democratic district in Southern California could provide a hint about the direction of the party in the age of Donald Trump.

Among leading candidates, the 34th Congressional District race looks like a continuation of last year's fight between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders that showcased the split between establishment Democrats and the party's left wing.

The front-runner in Tuesday's election is widely viewed as Democratic Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez. He's lined up the kind of institutional support that usually proves decisive, including the backing of the California Democratic Party.

But the large number of candidates — 23 in all — opens the way for surprises.