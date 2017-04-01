News / World

US House race offers insight into shifting Democratic Party

This undated photo provided by the Ahn For Congress campaign shows Robert Lee Ahn. Ahn is one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in a strongly Democratic district in Southern California. The outcome of the Tuesday, April 4 election could be a hint at the direction of the party in the Trump era. (Ahn For Congress Campaign via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The campaign for an open House seat in a strongly Democratic district in Southern California could provide a hint about the direction of the party in the age of Donald Trump.

Among leading candidates, the 34th Congressional District race looks like a continuation of last year's fight between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders that showcased the split between establishment Democrats and the party's left wing.

The front-runner in Tuesday's election is widely viewed as Democratic Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez. He's lined up the kind of institutional support that usually proves decisive, including the backing of the California Democratic Party.

But the large number of candidates — 23 in all — opens the way for surprises.

And some of his rivals are openly campaigning on Sanders' agenda, including universal health care.

