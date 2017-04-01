US Virgin Islands governor calls for full US rights

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp says residents of the Caribbean territory deserve full voting rights and political representation.

Mapp spoke Friday evening during a ceremony marking the centennial of the U.S. territory's transfer from Denmark to the United States. He said the island's residents also deserve equitable treatment in federal programs.

The governor said the territory has experienced stellar growth over the past century and now has advantages such as disaster assistance and military protection because of its U.S. relationship.