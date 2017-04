6 remain hospitalized from hotel carbon monoxide poisonings

NILES, Mich. — Six patients, including at least five children, remain hospitalized in good condition after a carbon monoxide leak in a southern Michigan hotel pool area that killed a 13-year-old boy.

South Bend memorial Hospital spokeswoman Heidi Prescott said Sunday that five children who initially were reported in fair or serious condition following the incident Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Niles are in good condition. She says a police officer and three other children have been released.