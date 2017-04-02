Afghan official: 9 civilians killed in southern Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — At least nine civilian have been killed after an Afghanistan army commando unit detonated a cache of ordinance found in southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Sunday that soldiers conducted an operation in which they found explosive and ammunition caches and detonated them.

Rasoul Zazia, spokesman for the army in Helmand, also confirmed the operation in Lashkar Gah — the capital of the province — late Saturday night.