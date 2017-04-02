Egypt's judges, Parliament at sharp odds over bill
CAIRO — Egypt's judges are up in arms over a draft law expanding the president's control of the judiciary, saying the bill undermines their independence.
Addressing a news conference on Sunday, the judges voiced their anger over the bill, which empowers President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to pick the country's top judges.
The dispute over the bill between the judiciary and Parliament, a 596-seat chamber packed with el-Sissi supporters, could potentially develop into a
The judges, who are threatening unspecified measures to kill the bill, say the legislation is tailored to prevent specific judges from presiding over top courts and may be linked to a pair of high-profile rulings that annulled an agreement to transfer two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.