Egypt's judges, Parliament at sharp odds over bill

CAIRO — Egypt's judges are up in arms over a draft law expanding the president's control of the judiciary, saying the bill undermines their independence.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, the judges voiced their anger over the bill, which empowers President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to pick the country's top judges.

The dispute over the bill between the judiciary and Parliament, a 596-seat chamber packed with el-Sissi supporters, could potentially develop into a constitutional crisis with serious consequences for the government's stability.