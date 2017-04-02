Family holds ceremony to remember detained woman

LONDON — The family of a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran marked the first anniversary of her detention by tying yellow ribbons on the branches of trees at a park near her home.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran for one year on allegations she conspired to overthrow the country's cleric-run government.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has dual British-Iranian citizenship, was returning home to Britain after visiting her family in Tehran with her toddler daughter.

Ahead of the anniversary event in northwest London on Sunday, she described her wish to see her husband and child dancing to Michael Jackson in "the middle of our sitting room."