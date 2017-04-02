GOP Congress rolls back rules on hunting, broadband privacy

WASHINGTON — Hunters could soon target grizzly bears from the air on Alaska's federal lands. Internet providers may get to sell the browsing habits of their customers. States will be able to deny federal family planning money to Planned Parenthood.

Congressional Republicans are citing states' rights, jobs and the right to bear arms as they reverse dozens of Obama-era rules affecting the environment, education and the energy sector.

The GOP is using a largely unknown but highly effective legislative tool that allows simple majorities in the House and Senate to overturn regulations that often took years to craft.