Israel PM warns enemies at missile defence ceremony

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning Israel's enemies not to test the Jewish state at a ceremony inaugurating a joint U.S.-Israeli missile interceptor.

Netanyahu said Sunday that defending the home front is of the "utmost importance" and went on to warn "whoever tries to strike us will be hit, those that threaten our existence put themselves in existential danger."

David's Sling, meant to counter medium-range missiles possessed by Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, officially became operational at the ceremony, the military said.