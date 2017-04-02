Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is in Iraq.

A senior administration official says Kushner is travelling in the Middle East with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.

Other details about the trip are not being released. The official isn't authorized to speak about confidential meetings by name and demanded anonymity.

Kushner's West Wing portfolio is robust. He has been deeply involved with presidential staffing and has played the role of shadow diplomat, advising on relations with the Middle East, Canada and Mexico. Last week he launched a task force meant to modernize government using lessons drawn from the private sector.