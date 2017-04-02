Search resumes for dozens missing in Indonesia landslide

PONOROGO, Indonesia — The search for more than two dozen missing people has resumed below a scarred hillside on Indonesia's main island of Java a day after rain triggered a landslide that swept into a village.

Four excavators were being used in the search Sunday under cloudy skies. Rescuers on Saturday found just one body before rain started to fall.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman for Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the landslide Saturday morning hit some 23 houses and farmers harvesting ginger on a hillside in Banaran village in East Java province's Ponorogo district.

Nugroho said the discovery of one dead victim left at least 26 villagers missing.