Suu Kyi's party retains heartland support in Myanmar polls

YANGON, Myanmar — Official results from Myanmar's election committee show that Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy party has retained voters' loyalty in its Yangon strongholds, but has weakened in ethnic minority areas that helped boost her party's 2015 landslide general election victory.

The results released for Saturday's byelections show the NLD taking eight of 12 seats for the combined upper houses of the national parliament. It won only one of seven seats at stake in state assembles, where ethnic-focused parties performed strongly.