The Latest: Ecuadoreans choosing president in close race

QUITO, Ecuador — The Latest on Ecuador's presidential election (all times local):

3 p.m.

Ecuador's presidential vote is expected to be a close race that could either further tilt Latin America toward the right after several conservative election victories or reinforce President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution."

Polls leading up to Sunday's contest have shown a neck-and-neck vote between Correa's hand-picked successor Lenin Moreno and conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso.