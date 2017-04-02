The Latest: Tester says he won't support Gorsuch nomination

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Senate and the Supreme Court (all times local):

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says he will oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Tester says he's basing his decision on the judge's past cases because Gorsuch didn't directly answer questions when the two met or during the confirmation hearing.

Tester says he found troubling Gorsuch's record on privacy and that he thinks Gorsuch places corporations over people.

Tester is up for re-election in 2018, though he does not yet have a challenger.

Three other Democratic senators who face elections next year have announced they are backing Gorsuch. Tester has been the target of ad campaigns by conservative groups seeking Gorsuch's confirmation.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly says he'll support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

He's the third Democrat to break with the party as Republicans line up behind President Donald Trump's choice for the high court.

With 52 Republican senators, eight votes from Democrats or the Senate's two independents would be needed to advance the nomination and prevent a filibuster. So far, only Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have said they will vote to confirm Gorsuch.