UK Foreign Secretary expresses regret on disturbance

LONDON — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has expressed regret for the disturbance caused when an activist tried to make a citizen's arrest on a prominent Saudi general over alleged war crimes in Yemen.

Britain's Foreign Office said Sunday the incident was discussed during a call between Johnson and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

An activist was captured on video Thursday accosting Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman Ahmed Asiri, who appears frequently in the media to defend the kingdom's war in Yemen.

Despite bombing Shiite Houthi rebels for more than two years, the Saudi-led military coalition — backed by the U.S. and U.K. — has not seized the capital, Sanaa, from the rebels.