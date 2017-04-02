UK leader tries to reassure Gibraltar in Brexit process

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has offered reassurances to Gibraltar that the UK remains steadfastly committed to the overseas territory amid concerns over its future as Britain leaves the European Union.

May's Downing Street office says Sunday that she phoned the chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, to assure him that Britain remains "absolutely dedicated to working with Gibraltar for the best possible outcome on Brexit and will continue to involve them fully in the process."

The EU suggested last week that Spain would get a veto over the territory's future relationship with the trading bloc — angering the enclave of 32,000 people on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.