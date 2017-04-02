Uruguay continues search for missing crew of S. Korean ship

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguay is looking for 22 missing crew members of a South Korean ship after finding two survivors, authorities said Sunday.

Two Filipino survivors in good health were found Saturday floating in a life boat by a commercial boat participating in the search. Uruguayan Navy spokesman Gaston Jaunsolo told The Associated Press that the survivors said the Stella Daisy split in two and sank.

A Brazilian Navy plane joined the rescue team at around 2,485 miles (4,000 kilometres ) off Uruguay's coast. Argentina's Navy has also been helping.

The South Korean foreign ministry says the vessel's shipping company lost contact with Stella Daisy on Friday shortly after a crew member sent a text message saying it was taking on water.

It says there were 24 crew members aboard — eight South Koreans and 16 Filipinos. The ship was registered in the Marshall Islands.

