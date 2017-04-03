6 killed in family feud in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in central Mexico say a man was shot to death by members of a rival clan, and his relatives later went to the other family's house and shot to death five men.

Prosecutors in the central state of Puebla said Sunday the killings started in the small town of Yehualtepec as a result of "personal conflicts."

After the first man was shot to death, a group of his relatives went to the other family's home, forced the five victims out of the home at gunpoint and shot them to death in the street.