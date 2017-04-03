Alaska troopers: Girl buried by fallen snow dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say a 4-year-old girl who was buried by snow falling off a metal roof has died.

Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters says authorities were notified by the state medical examiner Monday that the girl died. The girl's name was not immediately disclosed.

Authorities say the girl was buried by 5 feet (1.5 metres ) of snow in the Fairbanks suburb of North Pole on Saturday. They were notified by a woman who said she could not find her granddaughter after snow slid off the roof.

The girl was found buried under the snow on the back porch of the home. Authorities have said the child had no pulse and was not breathing when she was found, but she was revived.