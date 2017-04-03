Alaska troopers: Girl buried by fallen snow dies
A
A
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say a 4-year-old girl who was buried by snow falling off a metal roof has died.
Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters says authorities were notified by the state medical examiner Monday that the girl died. The girl's name was not immediately disclosed.
Authorities say the girl was buried by 5 feet (1.5
The girl was found buried under the snow on the back porch of the home. Authorities have said the child had no pulse and was not breathing when she was found, but she was revived.
The girl was flown from a Fairbanks hospital to Anchorage.