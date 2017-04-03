Albania PM calls Montenegro NATO entry historic for Balkans

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Albania's prime minister says neighbouring Montenegro's upcoming accession into NATO is a "historic event" for the troubled Balkan region.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said Monday that Montenegro's entry into the military alliance would mean that the "entire Adriatic and Ionian coast will become a zone of NATO."

Montenegro is slated to join NATO once all 28 member states confirm the entry in their parliaments. The U.S. Senate gave its approval last week.

Russia strongly opposes NATO's expansion in the Balkans. Montenegro accuses Moscow of plotting an election day coup in October to try to keep the country out of the alliance.