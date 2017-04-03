American held in Iran released on bail amid 18-year sentence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Activists say an Iranian-American who has been serving an 18-year prison sentence for "collaboration with a hostile government" has been released on bail.

Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, said on Monday that San Diego resident Robin Shahini is out of prison.

Ghaemi says Shahini was freed on bail of 2 billion rials, which is about $62,000. It's unclear whether Shahini can leave the country.

Iranian officials and state media did not report on Shahini receiving bail. The Iranian mission to the United Nations and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.