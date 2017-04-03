Armed group kills 8 in southern Congo in latest attack

KINSHASA, Congo — Authorities say a brutal armed group in southern Congo blamed for murdering a U.N. team has killed at least eight people over the weekend.

The fighters loyal to traditional leader Kamwina Nsapu launched their attack on Luebo late Friday. Among the victims was the area administrator's wife.

Joseph Mbuyi Mubenga said after killing his wife, the fighters mutilated her body, decapitating her and taking her head, hands and feet.

Mubenga told U.N.-backed Radio Okapi that the attackers also set fire to administrative buildings including the prison as well as a local convent of nuns.