Attackers fire grenades at police in south Thailand; 6 hurt

HAT YAI, Thailand — Gunmen with grenade launchers and other heavy weapons have opened fire on a police checkpoint in southern Thailand, injuring six officers, in what appeared to be the latest violence by Muslim separatists who have been fighting for more than a decade.

Police Capt. Pongsak Khaonuan said an unknown number of attackers used M-79 grenade launchers and other weapons to attack the checkpoint in Yala province before dawn Monday. The gunmen retreated when police fired back.