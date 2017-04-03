Britain says only Gibraltar, UK people can decide future

BRUSSELS — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Gibraltar's status can only be changed by the territory's people and U.K. citizens, as the enclave becomes an issue in Brexit negotiations.

Johnson said Monday that Gibraltar's sovereignty "is not going to change and cannot conceivably change without the express support and consent of the people of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom."

He spoke in Luxembourg where EU foreign ministers are meeting. Britain's departure from the European Union, likely in 2019, is not on the agenda.