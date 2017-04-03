Chicago man sentenced for crash that killed African students

MARION, Ind. — A judge has sentenced a Chicago man to nearly four decades in prison for a drunken-driving wreck that killed three African students who were attending college in northern Indiana.

Deangelo R. Evans was sentenced to 38 1/2 years in prison on Monday. He pleaded guilty in September to several charges, including three counts each of reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The crash occurred on Feb. 21, 2016, along Interstate 69 near Fairmount, about 45 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The wreck killed Brook Dagnew and Kirubel Alemayehu Hailu, both of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nerad Grace Mangai of Jos, Nigeria.

The three victims were attending Manchester University, a liberal arts college in North Manchester.