Chicago teen suspected in Facebook sex assault set for court
A
A
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy charged in the sexual assault of a Chicago teenager that was streamed live on Facebook is scheduled to appear in juvenile court.
The teen's hearing is set for Monday morning. The boy was arrested over the weekend by Chicago police on felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.
An arrest warrant has also been issued for a 15-year-old boy and police say they expect other juveniles and one adult to be charged.
Police say the 15-year-old girl was lured by one of the suspects into a residence in the North Lawndale
