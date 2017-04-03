Delays anticipated after train derailment at Penn Station

NEW YORK — New Jersey Transit has limped back into service following a train derailment at New York's Penn Station that also has affected Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road riders.

No serious injuries were reported when the train derailed around 9 a.m. Monday while entering Penn Station at slow speed. It came a week and a half after an Amtrak train partially derailed while leaving Penn Station.

The railroad resumed limited service at midday after Monday's derailment but predicted afternoon rush-hour delays of up to 30 minutes.

The Long Island Rail Road says it is bracing for afternoon and evening delays because of "limitations on track and platform space."