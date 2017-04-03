Ex-teacher guilty of killing retired NYC officer boyfriend

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A former New Jersey elementary school teacher has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of her retired New York City police officer boyfriend in 2014.

A Morris County jury rejected Virginia Vertetis' contention that she shot 51-year-old Patrick Gilhuley in self- defence after he attacked her in her Mount Olive home.

The 54-year-old Vertetis also was convicted of a weapons offence . She faces 30 years to life in prison when she's sentenced May 23.

The jury reached its verdict Monday in its second day of deliberations.