Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge in Indianapolis has blocked a state mandate that forced women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky sought the preliminary injunction.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt wrote in Friday's ruling that Indiana's mandate "creates significant financial and other burdens" on the group and its patients, particularly low-income women.

Her ruling says those women face "clearly undue" burdens, including lengthy travel to one of only six Planned Parenthood health centres that can offer an informed-consent ultrasound appointment.