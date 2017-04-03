Former prosecutor admits to illegal wiretap in love triangle

NEW YORK — A former New York City prosecutor has pleaded guilty to charges she used an illegal wiretap to spy on two other people in a love triangle.

Tara Lenich entered the plea on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The 41-year-old Lenich admitted that she forged documents so she could wiretap the phones of a police detective and another woman working as a prosecutor working in the Brooklyn district attorney's office. Authorities haven't revealed the identities of her targets.