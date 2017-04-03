Former prosecutor admits to illegal wiretap in love triangle
NEW YORK — A former New York City prosecutor has pleaded guilty to charges she used an illegal wiretap to spy on two other people in a love triangle.
Tara Lenich entered the plea on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.
The 41-year-old Lenich admitted that she forged documents so she could wiretap the phones of a police detective and another woman working as a prosecutor working in the Brooklyn district attorney's office. Authorities haven't revealed the identities of her targets.
Lenich, who was fired last year, faces up 14 months in prison under sentencing guidelines. No sentencing date was set.