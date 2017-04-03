Former VW chairman sells most of indirect stake in company

FRANKFURT — Former Volkswagen board chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell the bulk of his substantial indirect stake in the company.

Piech held around 15 per cent of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, a stake valued at around 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The holding company said in a statement Monday that Piech reached agreement to sell a "substantial part" of those shares to other members of the Porsche and Piech families.

The sale to insiders instead of an outside investor avoids weakening control over Volkswagen by members of the two families.