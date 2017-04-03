French Guiana: Government rejects protesters' aid demand

PARIS — Protesters in French Guiana have rejected a 1 billion euro government aid offer as too paltry to solve their deep-seated economic and security problems.

Protest spokesman Manuel Jean-Baptiste told French Guiana broadcaster Guyane 1ere that the South American territory needs 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) instead.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve called that figure "unrealistic." Cazeneuve held an emergency government meeting Monday in Paris to address the demands of protesters.

Angry at high unemployment, crime and living costs, they say they are seeking money for better security, health care and infrastructure.

Strikes and protests have paralyzed the territory in recent weeks, disrupting flights, business and even a planned rocket launch.