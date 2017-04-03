German airliner grounded 10 days after rat boards in Florida
BERLIN — German airline Air Berlin says one of its planes was grounded for 10 days after a rat climbed on board in Florida.
Company spokesman Ralf Kunkel said Monday that crews spotted the rat when the plane was on its way back to Berlin, and droppings were found when the plane was inspected once on the ground.
Kunkel told the dpa news agency that the rat was killed with gas and removed, but that the plane was grounded while being thoroughly inspected to see if the rodent had caused any damage.