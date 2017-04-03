German government rejects conservatives' call for Islam law
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — The German government says there's no need for new legislation to regulate Islamic organizations in the country.
Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that such a law was "a non-issue" at the moment and noted that religious freedom is guaranteed by the German constitution.
The arrival of hundreds of thousands of Muslim migrants in Germany in recent years has rekindled public debates about the country's relationship with Islam.
A recent report by public broadcaster ARD found that the Islam preached in some mosques is more conservative than in many Muslim countries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'If I don’t talk about it, who’s going to?' Halifax occupational therapist shares story of mental illness
-
-
All-star rendition of Summer of '69 closes Junos, which honoured Cohen, Downie
-
Cyclist death 'tragic reminder' more infrastructure needed: Halifax advocate