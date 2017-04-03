Hungary: Government asks to rush bill targeting Soros school

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's deputy prime minister is asking Parliament to rush through a draft bill on higher education seen as targeting a university founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

According to a motion sent Monday by Zsolt Semjen, also head of the Christian Democrat party, the debate and vote on the draft bill would take place on Tuesday.

Semjen says his request to Parliamentary Speaker Laszlo Kover is justified by "government interests to pass the law early."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers the Hungarian-born Soros an ideological foe whose "open society" ideal contrasts with his own efforts to turn Hungary into an "illiberal state."