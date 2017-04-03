Japan envoy recalled over statue flap to return to S. Korea

TOKYO — Japan says it is sending back its ambassador to South Korea despite an ongoing impasse over a "comfort women" statue.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine will fly back to Seoul on Tuesday, along with the consul-general in the South Korean city of Busan.

Kishida on Monday cited the need for Japan to study and develop ties with a new government succeeding ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye amid North Korea's missile threat.

Japan recalled the ambassador and the consul-general in January in response to the placing of the statue outside of Japan's consulate in Busan.