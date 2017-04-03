Video: Surly zoo chimpanzee flings poop into 'Grandma's' face

A surly ape hand-delivered a stinky souvenir to a woman’s face at a U.S. zoo, and a camera caught the whole thing.

The scatological hijinx begin with a chimpanzee aggressively gesturing from the stairs in its habitat at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Perhaps lacking fluency in chimpanzee, a few people in the crowd saw the bouncing as an invitation to hoot back at the creature. And alas for this woman, it fell to her to pay the price on behalf of the crowd.

“It got Grandma!” said a woman behind her, with a look of glee and a trill of delight that the shocked and smeared victim could rightfully consider utter betrayal.

However, it didn’t have to go this way. All the warnings were there for anybody who did their homework by watching this video taken at the same zoo in 2013.

There. Now we're all equipped with enough primatology knowledge to deftly sidestep future fecal flinging.