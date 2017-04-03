Lawsuit dismissed over Ebola quarantines in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state health officials over quarantines imposed on several people returning from West Africa during the 2014 Ebola epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello said the state's public health commissioner was immune from the lawsuit and the plaintiffs lacked standing to make the allegations. The ruling was released Thursday.

The lawsuit was brought by the Liberian Community Association of Connecticut and 10 people, including a West African family of six. They said they had no Ebola symptoms when they returned to Connecticut in 2014, but were illegally quarantined for weeks. They sought unspecified money damages and an order preventing such quarantines in the future.