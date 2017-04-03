Leopard briefly shuts down Nepal's international airport

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's only international airport was briefly shut down Monday after a leopard was spotted on the runway, officials said.

Tribhuwan International Airport, located in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, was closed Monday morning as soon as the animal was spotted on the runway, said airport official Prem Nath Thakur.

Police and forest officers were immediately called and the storm drains where the leopard was believed to be hiding were blocked.

Flights resumed after a shutdown that lasted about half an hour. The search for the animal was continuing.

Both international and domestic flights were affected by the brief closure.